TFG Advisers LLC Sells 307 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 121,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 69,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.88. The stock had a trading volume of 59,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377,720. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $154.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average is $142.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.