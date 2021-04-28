TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Issues Earnings Results

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of TFII traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,521. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29. TFI International has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $85.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
