TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Issues Earnings Results

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TFII traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,521. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29. TFI International has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $85.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFII. Bank of America raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

