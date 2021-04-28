The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.18. 666,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,319. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 16.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. The Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $34.26.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

