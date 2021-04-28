The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $32.18. 667,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,322. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.21. The Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $34.26.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

AAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

