The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $32.18. 667,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,322. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.21. The Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $34.26.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

AAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Earnings History for The Aaron`s (NYSE:AAN)

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit