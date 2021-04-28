The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Trading 0.9% Higher

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.10. 751,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,839,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

