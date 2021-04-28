The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its first quarter 2021 results reflected higher revenues and robust growth in assets under management (AUM) balance. Blackstone remains well-positioned to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic growth efforts. The company’s buyout of DCI will likely further enhance its digital capabilities. However, elevated expenses (owing to higher general and administrative costs) might hurt the bottom line. Also, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile nature of its earnings and high debt level, remains a major near-term concern. Yet, continued inflows are expected to aid the company's asset growth.”

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,124,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,812,000 after buying an additional 82,405 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,671,000 after buying an additional 155,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after buying an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.