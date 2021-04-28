The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $1,280.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,238.36.

SAM stock opened at $1,215.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,184.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,041.22. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $452.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Insiders have sold a total of 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $7,095,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

