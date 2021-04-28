The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $69.64 on Monday. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 71,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,697,810 shares of company stock worth $102,807,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.