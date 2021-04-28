The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $195.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

CLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.41.

NYSE:CLX opened at $186.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in The Clorox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

