The Ensign Group (ENSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Ensign Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,939 shares of company stock worth $2,548,515 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

