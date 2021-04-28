The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to post $3.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.09 billion and the lowest is $3.78 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $15.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.62 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.39.

Shares of EL remained flat at $$315.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 851,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,809. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $317.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

