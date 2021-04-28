The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $335.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $335.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.39.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL opened at $315.50 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $317.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.