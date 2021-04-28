The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLU. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period.

Shares of GLU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,254. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $20.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

