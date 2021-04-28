The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 535 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, April 19th. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 430.75 ($5.63).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 440.85 ($5.76) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 427.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 395.33. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The company has a market capitalization of £90.04 billion and a PE ratio of 32.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

