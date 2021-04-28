The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS stock opened at $346.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $356.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

