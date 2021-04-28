The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of INVZ opened at $11.17 on Monday. Innoviz Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,594,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizPro, a solid state LiDAR that offers performance and value for automotive and other applications. It also manufactures InnovizOne, an automotive- grade LiDAR sensor that provides 3D sensing for Level 3-Level 5 autonomous driving.

