The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Reduced by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 75,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 148,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $320.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.21 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

