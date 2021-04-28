The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.13. 6,270,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,723. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

