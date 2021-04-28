The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,932 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $78,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SJM opened at $131.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

