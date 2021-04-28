The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,864,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

