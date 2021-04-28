The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Short Interest Update

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,800 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the March 31st total of 2,227,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of RSTGF remained flat at $$1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.43.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

