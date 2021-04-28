The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro to post earnings of $5.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $237.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $120.74 and a 1 year high of $254.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMG. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.71.

In related news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $528,594.55. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.