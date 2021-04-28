The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.91.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock opened at $269.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.93 and a 200-day moving average of $243.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $168.35 and a twelve month high of $275.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.