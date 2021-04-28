The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,645. The company has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.75. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $172.32 and a 12-month high of $275.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.31.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

