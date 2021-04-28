The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $300.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $292.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.31.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock opened at $269.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.75. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $168.35 and a 52-week high of $275.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $488,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.