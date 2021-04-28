The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.070-1.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $928.73 million.

SMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.71.

NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.77. 6,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,813. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

