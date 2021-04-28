The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Shares Gap Up to $83.79

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.79, but opened at $86.51. The Timken shares last traded at $86.85, with a volume of 1,254 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Timken by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after buying an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Timken by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,136,000 after buying an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 262,539.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,300,000 after buying an additional 908,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

