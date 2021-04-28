The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $166.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV opened at $155.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.75. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $161.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 79,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,955,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.