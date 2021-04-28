Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $534.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $485.80. 1,053,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $324.35 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

