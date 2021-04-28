ThinkEquity Initiates Coverage on Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Investment analysts at ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IKT stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.79.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease, and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of Parkinson's Disease, dysphagia, and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit