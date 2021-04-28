TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Get TIM alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE TIMB opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TIM has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). TIM had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $867.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TIM will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 61.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TIM (TIMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.