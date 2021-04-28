Tim Wright Acquires 14,000 Shares of Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) insider Tim Wright acquired 14,000 shares of Science in Sport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £8,680 ($11,340.48).
LON SIS opened at GBX 62.10 ($0.81) on Wednesday. Science in Sport plc has a twelve month low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 66 ($0.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of £83.90 million and a P/E ratio of -47.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.71.
Science in Sport Company Profile
