Tim Wright Acquires 14,000 Shares of Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) insider Tim Wright acquired 14,000 shares of Science in Sport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £8,680 ($11,340.48).

LON SIS opened at GBX 62.10 ($0.81) on Wednesday. Science in Sport plc has a twelve month low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 66 ($0.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of £83.90 million and a P/E ratio of -47.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.71.

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes and sports enthusiasts. The company offers energy bars, gels, powders, and shots; hydration products; recovery products; protein products; supplements; and vitamins and minerals.

