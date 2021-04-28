TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. 6,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

