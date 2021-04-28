Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the March 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TNTRQ opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Tintri has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06.
Tintri Company Profile
