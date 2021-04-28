Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the March 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNTRQ opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Tintri has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06.

Tintri Company Profile

Tintri, Inc develops and markets an enterprise cloud platform combining cloud management software technology and a range of all-flash storage systems for virtualized and cloud environments in the United States and internationally. The company's platform provides large organizations and cloud service providers with public cloud capabilities inside their data centers and public cloud services.

