Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of TR opened at $32.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of -0.02. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $58.98.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $127.87 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.