Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Buys 89 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 2.6% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 160.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

Shares of HD stock opened at $320.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.30 and its 200-day moving average is $280.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

