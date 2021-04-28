Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.050-7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.40 billion-$11.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.88 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.52.

TSCO opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.45 and its 200 day moving average is $153.80. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $99.04 and a 12-month high of $192.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Comments


