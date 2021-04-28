Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,841 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,622% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 call options.
ProShares UltraShort Financials stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $37.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70.
About ProShares UltraShort Financials
Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.