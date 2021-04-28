Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,841 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,622% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 call options.

ProShares UltraShort Financials stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $37.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70.

About ProShares UltraShort Financials

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

