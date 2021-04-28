Traders Buy Large Volume of Health Catalyst Call Options (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,779 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,852% compared to the typical volume of 128 call options.

HCAT stock opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $179,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,878.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $531,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,445. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

