Traders Buy Large Volume of Health Catalyst Call Options (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,779 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,852% compared to the typical volume of 128 call options.

HCAT stock opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $179,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,878.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $531,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,445. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit