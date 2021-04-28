Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,596 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 792% compared to the average daily volume of 291 call options.

TBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 617,005 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $9,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 484,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 281,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.81. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $29.90.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

