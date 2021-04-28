Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,857 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,886. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $79.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average of $69.25.

