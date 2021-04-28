Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 634,246 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634,246 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,798. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.09.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

