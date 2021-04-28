Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 654,961 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654,961 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

EWG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.16. 29,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,650. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

