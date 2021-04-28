Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.04 Million

Analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will report $46.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.60 million and the lowest is $45.15 million. Transcat posted sales of $45.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $170.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.72 million to $171.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $183.53 million, with estimates ranging from $179.61 million to $185.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.34 million, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $54.15.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Transcat by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Transcat by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter valued at $1,362,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

