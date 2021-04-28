Transcodium Trading Up 112.5% This Week (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded 112.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a market cap of $226,000.69 and $51.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.40 or 0.00851462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00065118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00097291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,371.46 or 0.07997679 BTC.

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

