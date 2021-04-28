TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $602.46 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.51 and a 52-week high of $633.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $603.79 and a 200-day moving average of $578.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 67.24, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.29.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. Insiders have sold a total of 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

