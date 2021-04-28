TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $110.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.
TRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.
NYSE TRU opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average of $92.00. TransUnion has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.
In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,875 shares of company stock worth $3,420,357. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
