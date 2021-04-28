TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $110.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

NYSE TRU opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average of $92.00. TransUnion has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,875 shares of company stock worth $3,420,357. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

