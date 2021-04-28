Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $578.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will announce $578.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $556.97 million to $605.00 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $558.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TNL shares. Truist lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE TNL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.72. 625,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,837. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $81,000.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.