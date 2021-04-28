Trecora Resources (TREC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. On average, analysts expect Trecora Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,401. The stock has a market cap of $193.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

