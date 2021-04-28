Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 62.98%.

Shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,937. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is a boost from Tremont Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRMT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

